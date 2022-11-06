Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro has helped a lot of kids over the years gain valuable life skills.

So much so that former members of the club came back to raise money for those in the program right now.

“It’s like a large tailgate party actually, and we’re here to support the kids,” said Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club CEO Steve Winkler.

The event, once known as ‘100 men who cook,’ has now been donned as ‘Chefs Giving.’ The goal is to raise funds for kids in the Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro.

“We wanna make sure our kids are safe number one,” Winkler said. “Make sure they have a strong mentor in our clubs number two. And make sure they’re going to develop leaders in our community.”

Winkler has been with the club for 23 years. A time in which his daughter Kalie reaped the benefits of the community-based organization.

“I’ve learned a lot of life lessons, and now I’m seeing the club members that were there growing up, and get to see what they’ve learned because of what we taught them,” Kalie said. “It just means a lot.”

Not only has it meant a lot for Kalie, but it’s touched the lives of countless people.

“It’s meant a lot to me in my life, and it’s meant a lot to a lot of kids growing up,” Richard House said.

House is a Boys and Girls Club alumni. On Saturday, he joined 49 other chefs in raising money for the organization.

This being his fifth time doing so, he understands the importance of supporting the organization that supported his growth.

“I was where they were,” House said. “I know how important the organization is, and an organization needs funds and needs resources. This community has blessed it with a lot of resources.”

Chase Roberts came to the event to help his cousin, who’s on the board of trustees for the boys and girls club, with her table.

“I’m definitely going to be back next year, and I hope everyone can come out and do it,” Roberts said.

The money raised will be going to advance the academic programs that the Boys and Girls Club in Owensboro offers.

House hopes the money raised will continue to help the place he grew fond of calling home.

“I hope that they can continue to grow, because they offer such a positive environment for kids,” House said.

Winkler says he loves to see former members coming out to support the current mission.

Event sponsor US Bank says they are honored to sponsor the event, adding that the organization makes a big difference in the community.

The event, although cut in half to their usual gathering, is expected to help out in a big way.

