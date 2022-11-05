Voting accessibility available at Evansville polls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - All American citizens are born with the right to vote, but for some, casting the ballot requires some help.

Angel Dockham who is visually impaired, just voted in her 4th election. She says this years voting experience was “easy and simple.”

Dockham says a poll worker brightened her voting screen and enlarged the words on her midterm election ballot, but she says voting wasn’t always this easy.

“In previous elections it was a little harder because I had to have somebody help me read the screen because there were no accessibility options to my knowledge at that time,” said Dockham.

Dockham says voter accessibility is necessary and it directly effects those with various disabilities that can’t exercise their right to vote.

“Nobody should feel excluded because they can’t read the machine, access the machine because of a chair, a mobile disability or what have you,” said Dockham. “I mean it should be completely accessible for every American who wants to vote.”

According to Indiana Secretary of State’s website, The Help America Vote Act of 2002, also known as HAVA, requires polling places to have at least one accessible voting machine in addition to making the facility physically accessible.

Clerk of the Circuit Court, Carla Hayden, says there are tables at the ADA compliant height for voters in wheelchairs.

Voters who are hearing impaired that use American sign language, are encouraged to inform a poll worker where an ASL interpreter can come and assist with their voting process.

”We do everything we can to make sure that every voter is able to vote just like any other voter,” said Hayden.

Hayden says if a voter needs assistance in any way they can let the poll workers know and if they want to bring a person of their choosing to assist them with voting they can do that.

Contact Vanderburgh County Election office at (812) 435-5122 with any questions regarding Voting I.D. laws, registration, or Election Day.

