Sunny, warmer and less breezy Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a windy Saturday across the Tri-State! Several locations reported gusts upwards of 40 or even 50 mph this morning, resulting in some downed trees and power outages. Along with the wind, we have also had scattered rain move through the Tri-State today, although it did not amount to much. Most of us picked up less than a half-inch of rain.

That entire weather system is now on its way out of our region, which means clearing skies and calmer winds as we head into the night. Temperatures will fall back through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the mid 40s by early Sunday morning.

Remember: daylight saving time ends tonight at 2 AM! That means we get an extra hour of sleep tonight, but there will also be a noticeable change in our sunrise and sunset times. The sun will rise at 6:21 AM on Sunday, but it will also set at 4:45 PM!

Sunday will be sunny, warmer and less breezy compared to Saturday. Temperatures will climb out of the 40s and through the 50s Sunday morning, breaking into the mid 60s by lunchtime before topping out in the upper 60s to low 70s Sunday afternoon. That is about 10° warmer than average for this time of year.

Sunday night will be mostly clear and calm with low temperatures in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny. We may see a few more clouds on Tuesday, but high temperatures will still be in the upper 60s to low 70s both days.

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 70s, then we are tracking big temperature changes for the end of the week! A cold front will bring us a slight chance of rain Thursday night into Friday morning, but it will also usher in much cooler air from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the low 70s Thursday but will drop back into the low to mid 50s Friday, then into the mid 40s Saturday!

