Several outages being reported across Tri-State due to weather

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Widespread power outages are being reported due to storms and high winds moving through the Tri-State.

According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, multiple trees and power lines are down in the area.

He is asking for drivers to be careful, especially when traveling on roads with hills and curves.

According to officials with CenterPoint Energy, winds reached over 50 mph Saturday morning leaving more than 10,200 customers without power.

You can view CenterPoint’s power outage map here.

At around 9:50 a.m., Kenergy’s outage map was showing the following areas without power:

  • Daviess County: 3,161 customers
  • Henderson County: 1,388 customers
  • Ohio County: 1,544 customers
  • Union County: 99 customers
  • McLean County: 919 customers

According to Kenergy’s Twitter account, crews are working to get power restored for more than 7,000 customers in their service territory.

The Tri-State is under a wind advisory as strong winds are expected throughout the day.

We will update this story as we learn more.

