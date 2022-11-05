Birthday Club
New Evansville store opening downtown

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new store has opened in downtown Evansville.

‘Memo’ is a stationary and paper goods store that had it’s soft open this past Saturday.

The store offers products from cards, planners, and more.

Owner Heather Vaught, who also owns River City Coffee and Goods, decided to open up this store after interest grew in her paper goods at the coffee shop.

Vaught has been a stationary designer for ten years and says she is excited to have more space to create.

”I mean it feels amazing,” says Vaught. “I’ve been either hanging out or living or working downtown for close to 20 years and I’m very excited that we can be nearby to the other shop so people can experience both in the same trip.”

Memo will have a holiday open house Saturday and Heather hopes to offer custom cards and classes in the upcoming year.

