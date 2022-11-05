Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Moped driver injured in hit-and-run

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities responded to a hit and run earlier this evening where a moped driver was injured.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries.

The hit and run was on Fulton Avenue near where Ohio Street and NW 2nd Street turn into each other.

Evansville Police say that someone was taken into custody in connection to this accident.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint Joseph Ave. crash leads to serious injuries.
UPDATE: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies St. Joseph Ave. and Allen Lane crash victim
28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more...
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library

Latest News

The University of Evansville does not consider race when reviewing applicants.
SCOTUS considers affirmative action cases
Greenville Police ask for help in finding missing man
Greenville Police ask for help in finding missing man
EFD badge-pinning ceremony held Friday
EFD badge-pinning ceremony held Friday
New Evansville store opening downtown
New Evansville store opening downtown