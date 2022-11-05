Moped driver injured in hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville authorities responded to a hit and run earlier this evening where a moped driver was injured.

The call came in just after 7 p.m. for a hit-and-run with injuries.

The hit and run was on Fulton Avenue near where Ohio Street and NW 2nd Street turn into each other.

Evansville Police say that someone was taken into custody in connection to this accident.

