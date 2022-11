GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a resident.

Police officials are asking the public if they’ve seen or heard from 63 year old William Ray Pennington.

Officials say he goes by Bill or Billy.

If you know where he is you’re asked to call Greenville Police or their central dispatch.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.