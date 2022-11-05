Birthday Club
EFD badge-pinning ceremony held Friday

Newscast recording
By Travis Onyett
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Friday, the Evansville Fire Department held a badge-pinning ceremony.

A total of six Evansville recruits and four Boonville recruits graduated.

In their 17 weeks of training, they experienced some of the most intense situations possible.

The recruits responded to the Weinbach house explosion, Morton warehouse fire, and the Helfrich Golf Course plane crash.

One EFD graduate, probationary firefighter Alexandria Smock, says learning from these situations is a good way to better prepare for the next major event.

“I fell like it’s good we have gotten to see the things we’ve seen early on,” says Smock. “We know the worst things can get, not just the good side, but also how things can go terribly, terribly wrong and hopefully, we’ll be more cognizant of that in the future, when and if it happens again.”

The ten new firefighters will be sent to their firehouses and begin learning their roles.

