Windy, elevated fire risk and storms possible Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Despite cloudy skies over the Tri-State on Friday, strong southerly winds kicked temperatures up into the lower 70s. Strong winds will continue through Friday night and Saturday as a cold front moves in from the west. Some gusts of 40-50 mph possible, so a Wind Advisory will continue for the Tri-State. The front may trigger a few showers or even thunderstorms, although the risk for any severe weather is very low. Rain amounts will be minimal, generally around a quarter to half inch. The bigger concern will be for an elevated fire risk due to winds and dry vegetation on Saturday. The line of showers will move through the Tri-State during the first half of the day Saturday. Highs will rise to around 68. By Sunday, the front will be well to our east and sunshine returns with highs in the 70s. Dry and warm weather lingers through most of next week with highs near 70 and lows near 50...about 10 degrees warmer than the average.

