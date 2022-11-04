Birthday Club
Vanderburgh Co. Humane Society annual “Pet pictures with Santa” happening this weekend

(WILX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This weekend is your chance to get pet pictures with Santa, all thanks to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society.

They say that’s happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Washington Square Mall.

Officials say all pets must be kept on a leash or in a carrier until the time of their photo. Pets should also be friendly, and current on vaccinations.

