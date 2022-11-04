Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Union Co. football celebrating first unbeaten regular season in 50 years

Newscast recording
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:17 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANFIELD, KY. (WFIE) - Union County has been playing football for over 50 years, and the Braves have a lot of tradition. But this year has been one of the most successful regular seasons in program history.

Union County ran the table with an undefeated 10-0 record, marking its first perfect regular season since 1972.

“It’s been 50 years from this year, that wasn’t our goal this year, we didn’t talk about going undefeated, we just talked about improving each and every week and winning district,” Union County football head coach Derek Johns said. “Toward the end of the year we were undefeated, everybody came up talking about it – community and social media brought it up,”

“Feels great, feels very special,” Union County lineman Isaac Phillips said.

“That’s really awesome but this is the postseason now, so the season’s started over now, we’re 0-0.,” Union County senior lineman Elijah Baird said.

And being unbeaten is paying dividends as the postseason begins.

“Going undefeated put us in a good position to host some playoff games if we’re fortunate enough to win. and with us [No. 3] in the RPI, we’ll just see what happens in the playoffs,” Johns said.

But what’s been the secret recipe to staying perfect so far? The Braves have averaged over 38 points per game, while only allowing 12 points per game.

Kris Hughes and Kanye Pollard are getting it done on the ground with nearly 1,400 yards rushing combined, while Cannon Sheffer has thrown for over 1,400 yards. Fun Fact: Union County has only lined up to punt nine times this season.

“We were able to convert two of them for fake punts, so we only punted seven times and four of those were in one game,” Johns said. “Kris and Kanye bet a lot of the attention, but Brock Cullen, Izaiah Manuel, Willem McPeake stepped in for us big, weapons everywhere and the quarterback can also run.”

“We got 10 good senior leaders and we’re on each other quite a whole lot, always grinding,” added Phillips.

“We’ve been playing together since like second grade, I think we went undefeated in middle school,” Baird said. “We have that chemistry that any good team should have.”

Union County will put its unbeaten record on the line against Glasgow in the first round of the KHSAA Class 3A football playoffs on Friday night.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint Joseph Ave. crash leads to serious injuries.
VCSO: 1 dead after two-vehicle crash on St. Joseph Avenue and Allen Lane
28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
Investigation concludes in Weinbach explosion
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race

Latest News

Christian County vs. Owensboro football highlights.
KHSAA 5A Football Playoffs: Christian Co. vs. Owensboro
Touchdown Live Player of the Week
Pike Central Chargers earn Week 11 Touchdown Live POTW honors
“In The Huddle” streams every Thursday on the 14 Sports app at 7 p.m.
In The Huddle - Week 12
In The Huddle 11/3
In The Huddle 11/3