Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Trump Org. trial off until Thursday after witness gets COVID

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice...
The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A criminal trial involving tax fraud charges against Donald Trump’s company won’t resume until late next week at the earliest as a key witness continues to recover from COVID-19.

Court spokesperson Lucian Chalfen said the trial, in state court in Manhattan, is slated to resume on Thursday — not Monday, as the judge had previously hoped.

The Trump Organization trial was abruptly halted Tuesday when longtime company senior vice president and controller Jeffrey McConney tested positive for the virus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saint Joseph Ave. crash leads to serious injuries.
UPDATE: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies St. Joseph Ave. and Allen Lane crash victim
28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
For the family of two of the victims, Charlie and Martina Hite, the findings present more...
Family of Weinbach explosion victims react to investigation findings
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library

Latest News

Lilly King competes in Indiana this weekend as FINA World Cup continues
FILE - Kash Patel, former chief of staff for President Donald Trump, speaks at a rally in...
AP source: Trump aide appears before Mar-a-Lago grand jury
Authorities say 17-year-old Jayden Makell Harris shot a man's dog during an attempted robbery...
‘Cold-hearted criminal’ kills man’s dog in armed robbery attempt
Residents to decide whether alcohol will be sold for the first time in Calhoun
Residents to decide on the sale of alcohol in Calhoun
Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit