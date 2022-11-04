Touchdown Live Scoreboard - Week 12

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Touchdown Live returns this week to bring viewers the best coverage across the Tri-State from the high school gridiron.

We have more than 15 games on the Touchdown Live slate for Friday.

Sectional championships kick off across the Hoosier State, while the playoffs are just beginning in the Bluegrass State.

Here’s a look at the game our crew will be following throughout the night:

Indiana Sectional Championships Class 5A Sectional Finals: North vs. Castle Class 4A Sectional Finals: Memorial vs. Boonville Class 3A Sectional Finals: Southridge vs. Heritage Hills Class 3A Sectional Finals: Pike Central vs. Owen Valley Class 2A Sectional Finals: North Posey vs. Mater Dei Class 1A Sectional Finals: Tecumseh vs. Providence

Kentucky First Round Playoffs Class 6A First Round Playoffs: Barren County vs. Henderson County Class 6A First Round Playoffs: North Hardin vs. Daviess County Class 6A First Round Playoffs: Apollo vs. Central Hardin Class 5A First Round Playoffs: Ohio County vs. Bowling Green Class 4A First Round Playoffs: Warren Central vs. Madisonville-North Hopkins Class 4A First Round Playoffs: Hopkins County Central vs. Warren East Class 3A First Round Playoffs: Glasgow vs. Union County Class 3A First Round Playoffs: Webster County vs. Casey County Class 2A First Round Playoffs: Fort Campbell vs. Owensboro Catholic Class 2A First Round Playoffs: McLean County vs. Caldwell County



You can check out highlights and top plays on Touchdown Live, streaming on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m.

