Residents to decide on the sale of alcohol in Calhoun

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CALHOUN, Ky. (WFIE) - Driving around the city of Calhoun, Ky., there are signs asking citizens to vote “no” for alcohol sales.

The reasoning for the signs is due to the fact that residents must decide whether alcoholic beverages will be sold in the city for the first time.

Some residents say bringing alcohol sales to the city will cause issues for dozens of residents, while others believe it will benefit the city’s economy.

Richard Sams is opposed to the question, and has witnessed the dangers of alcohol.

“When Alcohol is involved in someone’s life and there is usually some kind of negative consequence that comes along with that,” says Sams. “That’s just from what 23 years of pastoring in this community, and I’ve seen the devastation that it can cause individuals and families.”

If the vote passes, the Calhoun city council will have to identify what kind of sales will be permitted.

