Pike Central Chargers earn Week 11 Touchdown Live POTW honors

Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The entire Pike Central High School football team earns the week 11 Touchdown Live Player of the Week honor with 18,073 votes.

The Chargers made history with its 22-15 win over West Vigo in their sectional semifinal game, advancing to the first sectional championship in program history.

It is also the first season a Pike Central football team has won more than one sectional game, dating back to the program’s start in 1974.

