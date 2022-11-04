Pike Central Chargers earn Week 11 Touchdown Live POTW honors

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WFIE) - The entire Pike Central High School football team earns the week 11 Touchdown Live Player of the Week honor with 18,073 votes.

The Chargers made history with its 22-15 win over West Vigo in their sectional semifinal game, advancing to the first sectional championship in program history.

It is also the first season a Pike Central football team has won more than one sectional game, dating back to the program’s start in 1974.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.