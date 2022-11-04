Ohio Co. authorities arrest man after car chase

OHIO CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Fordsville, Kentucky man led Ohio County authorities on a chase that ultimately ended in an arrest.

Ohio County Sheriff Officials say deputies attempted a traffic stop on Highway 54.

They say the driver identified as Dalton Doolin, continued the chase into Grayson County.

Officials also identified a woman in the car with Doolin who appeared to want out of the vehicle.

Eventually he turned down a dead end street and the chase ended.

Doolin was taken into custody and charged with a number of things including: evading police, wanton endangerment, as well as possession and trafficking of a controlled substance.

He’s been booked into the Ohio County Jail.

