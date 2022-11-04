New purchase locations for Hadi Shrine Circus tickets

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tickets for the annual Hadi Shrine Circus are on sale.

Tickets can be purchased in-person at remote locations in Vanderburgh, Gibson, Dubois, and Knox Counties.

These remote ticket locations are selling exchange and reserved seat tickets through Monday, November 21.

Exchange tickets can be purchased also at Schnucks grocery stores also until November 21 or through a local shriner.

The ticket offices will also sell reserved tickets through Sunday, November 27.

Tickets are available for purchase online through Ticketmaster, and to get the best seats possible officials are suggesting to convert exchange tickets to a reserved seat.

Exchange tickets are $18 and have an exchange value of $22, which would be used toward the exchange for reserved seating.

There is no general admission into the show.

Reserved seating prices are $22, $27, $32, and $37 with no additional fees when tickets are purchased in person.

For a complete list of locations and operating hours, visit the Tickets page on hadishrinecircus.com

The circus kicks off its 88th year on Thanksgiving Day and runs through Sunday, November 27 with a total of eight showtimes.

The full schedule follows:

Thursday, November 24 – 5:00 p.m.

Friday, November 25 – 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, November 26 – 9:30 a.m., 2:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 27 – 3:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.