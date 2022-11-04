Mostly Sunny, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s-80-degrees. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with lows temps only dipping into the lower 60s.

Saturday, windy with showers and isolated thunderstorms through early afternoon. Cooler high temps in the mid to upper 60s as southerly winds gust 30-35 miles an hour. The severe weather threat is low; however, a wind advisory is possible.

Sunday, mostly sunny and breezy as high temperatures retreat back into the lower 70s.

