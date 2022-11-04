Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office: 1 person killed in crash on US 50

KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office was called to a crash on Thursday that they say turned deadly.

According to a press release, that crash happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of US 50 and Robinson Road.

Officials with the sheriff’s office say a car was in the median of US 50 and entered the east bound lane into the path of another vehicle.

They say that is when the two vehicles collided.

The driver in the first vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. He was identified as 51-year-old Robert J. Horton, of Wheatland, Indiana.

Officials say the other driver was sent to the hospital with minor injuries. She was identified as 27-year-old Andrea M. Brown, of Washington, Indiana.

