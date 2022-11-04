Kentucky voters consider Amendment 2 ahead of Election Day

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On November 8, while putting in their votes for local candidates, Kentucky voters will also have to decide on Kentucky Amendment 2, which would add an amendment to the Kentucky state constitution that states that there is no right to an abortion.

Some folks like Owensboro resident Rachel Campbell are urging people to vote against it.

“The government should not have any power over what a woman wants to do with her body,” she said. “I believe that you should be able to choose what you want to do.”

Others, like Stacey Davis, the Executive Director of Right to Life Owensboro, have urged people to vote yes.

She issued a statement to 14 News on Thursday:

On behalf of the Right to Life of Owensboro, I am encouraging voters to vote Yes on Amendment #2. This is the most direct opportunity for voters to cast a pro-life vote and maybe the only opportunity we are ever likely to see. It is important to know what this amendment states. This will prevents state courts from declaring a right to abortion or abortion funding based on the Kentucky Constitution. This is extremely important in a post-Roe environment. And I want voters to know not fall for the abortion industry’s misinformation. They can only win through fearmongering and deception. Abortion is not healthcare, and Amendment #2 does not affect lifesaving medical care for ectopic pregnancies or miscarriages. Kentucky’s current law protects the life and health of a mother and voting Yes for Life will codify that framework.

Kentucky’s pro-life amendment is as simple as it is profound. With a few short words, this amendment can protect life, safeguard your tax dollars from paying for abortions, and protects us against activist judges.

Campbell, on the other hadn, has a unique perspective.

She’s only 16, so while she’s glad it’s in the hands of the people, she said she wants to urge those eligible people to vote no to protect her future rights.

“If they see that it’s a problem, and they realize that, I want them to be able to do something about it,” she said. “This could affect my future.”

Campbell said she feels it just strips away rights women once had.

“I believe that there should only be amendments that ensure rights, not just take them away,” she said.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.