Henderson firefighters teaching fire safety through entertainment

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Firefighters are back in schools teaching fire safety.

Henderson Fire Department made their way to South Height Elementary to put on their ‘Back to the Eighties’ show.

Firefighters dressed up as stars from the eighties like Michael Jackson, Ghostbusters, and characters from the show ‘Stranger Things’.

The goal is to teach fire safety while entertaining the kids.

This is Henderson Fire Departments return to schools after being remote during COVID.

“Information is really really critical. Especially, we don’t know what the kids have or have not learned outside of from us,” says HFD firefighter, Shawn Crabtree. “Because it’s been almost a few years since they’ve gotten this information. It’s really good to hear that so far all the feedback has been good. They still know to call 9 1 1. They still know to have two ways out and we do stop drop and roll.”

The shows will continue for this week and there will be one make up show on November 11.

