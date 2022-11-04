Friday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:09 AM CDT
(WFIE) - We could get more information on a deadly crash in Evansville.

It happened on North St. Joseph Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Emotions are still running high for those affected by the Weinbach Avenue house explosion.

The family of the couple killed says they now have more questions than answers after officials released the cause.

Paul Pelosi is back home just a week after a man armed with a hammer attacked him.

The suspected attacker has been charged on several state and federal counts.

We’re just an hour away from an action-packed morning, as we head to Owensboro for Sunrise School Spirit.

So will the Red Devils top the leaderboard?

We’re on our way to find out.

