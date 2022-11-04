Birthday Club
Downtown Evansville setting up Christmas tree as the holidays approach

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you’re heading downtown Evansville Friday morning, you could see a big Christmas tree moving in.

The city’s tree will be put into place outside the Civic Center around 7:30 a.m.

Officials say this year’s tree is a 22-foot-tall, 16-foot-wide Norway Spruce.

They say it will be strung with about 25,000 lights with the official ‘E’ to top it off.

A celebration is set to be held to light up the tree on November 17 at 5 p.m.

