Daughters of the American Revolution continue discovery of McCallister Cemetery

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Historians are hoping to confirm evidence of unmarked graves in Wesselman Woods at McCallister Cemetery.

The “Daughters of the American Revolution” or “DAR” brought the plan to survey the land to the Evansville Parks and Recreation Board with the understanding they would not disturb the graves.

“We’re hoping to find the graves of the people buried here almost 200 years ago from the McCallister family and their relatives,” said McCallister Cemetery project Co-Chair Cheri Baumburger.

DAR are hoping to save one of Evansville’s oldest cemeteries.

“It’s very important to us as DAR to mark this area and keep it safe for the future and for the history of our community,” Baumburger said.

The McCallister Cemetery project brought in cadaver dogs to identify remains below the surface. Now, they’ve turned to ground penetrating radar.

“We want this land to be preserved as a cemetery, as what the McCallister family wanted,” Baumburger said.

They’ve now introduced a new method to confirm their findings, ground penetrating radar.

“It doesn’t mean that there’s anything down there, or isn’t anything down there at this point,” said USI Associate Professor of Geology Jim Durbin. “It’s a question of can I see what’s going on right here.”

Durbin found shallow points that seemed promising when looked at closer on the radar imaging.

“Which would make it right around 5 feet or so,” Durbin said. “So it’s pretty shalllow.”

Throughout the search of just a few rows, Durbin says he located over half a dozen promising areas.

Although they will leave the ground untouched by machinery, they hope the evidence found is enough to section it off as a historical landmark in Evansville’s park.

“There’s no chance, probably, of us knowing who’s buried here, but we want to make sure that their graves are remembered not lost in history.”

Baumburger hopes to submit everything to Indiana’s Department of Natural Resources to recognize McCallister Ceremony as a historical landmark in the state.

