All lanes blocked on I-71 north after bus catches fire

The fire was reported on I-71 north at MM 9 near KY 841
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All lanes are blocked on I-71 north after a bus caught fire Friday afternoon.

TRIMARC reported the incident around 12:06 p.m. at mile marker 9.5 near KY 841.

Louisville Metrosafe said the fire was called in by a passing driver. No information was provided on whether the bus had passengers inside.

Lanes are expected to be closed for at least one hour.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

