AAA: “Deer Collision Repairs Costing Indiana Drivers More Than Ever Before”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Right now is prime time for deer to be moving around in the middle of rutting season, and with fewer hours of daylight, accidents involving deer can occur.

According to a release from AAA, the bill to get your car fixed after hitting a deer can be pretty steep.

30% higher than the previous year’s bill steep.

According to the report, the accident will leave a dent in not just your car, but your wallet.

Just ask Bryan Mockabee, the body shop manager over at D-Patrick Collision.

“We have seven that’s been towed in since Friday,” says Mockabee.

AAA Insurance reports that the average deer-related claim in the region costs $6,466.

AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria says the numbers speak for themselves.

“Right now we’re in peak deer season here for Southern Indiana, and really most parts of the country,” says Chabarria, “and what we’ve actually found, what AAA insurance has found, is repairs for damage caused by animal collisions, deer collisions, are the highest that they’ve ever been.”

These raised bills are something Mockabee knows well.

When getting into an accident, it’s more complicated than just replacing a bumper now.

“Most of these cars now have lane mitigation, pre-crash warnings, they have all kinds of sensors in them that have to replaced,” says Mockabee.

Technical skills required to do a job like that aside, there’s also the nationwide issue of material and parts shortages.

So even if your car is fixable, it may still be a while.

“We have some cars that’s been here six months, waiting on one piece,” says Mockabee.

Chabarria and Mockabee each say to check your insurance and be certain that it’ll cover you if you hit a deer.

As part of their report, AAA added these tips:

Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.

Keep your eyes on the road. Ditching distractions is one of the easiest ways to make sure you’re ready for when a deer comes out of nowhere.

Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., prime commuting times for many.

Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic. You can spot animals sooner. Sometimes the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location.

Slow down, and watch for other deer to appear. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby.

Resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in your lane with both hands firmly on the wheel. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something.

If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of your vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards your windshield. Letting off the brake can protect drivers from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.

They also added these tips for after an accident:

Call the police.

Avoid making contact with the animal. A frightened or wounded animal can hurt you or further injure itself.

Put the vehicle’s hazard lights on, whether it’s light or dark outside.

If possible, immediately move the vehicle to a safe location, out of the roadway, and wait for help to arrive.

Contact your insurance agent or company representative as quickly as possible to report any damage to your car.

It’s no secret, accidents happen, but if you know the proper steps to take, you can mitigate the risk to yourself and any passengers, and limit the financial or mental turmoil after an accident occurs.

