Woman found stabbed to death in her driveway

A woman was stabbed to death in front of her home in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon. (WHDH, GONCALVES FAMILY, CNN)
By Rob Way
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A community is mourning the stabbing death of a grandmother in Brockton, Massachusetts, Wednesday afternoon.

Veronica Goncalves was found dead in her driveway with her young granddaughter inside the car.

“They say she was attacked right outside of her car, while her granddaughter was in the back seat,” Pedro Rosario, Goncalves’ nephew, said.

Investigators said the 48-year-old was the victim in what they believe was a “brutal” case of domestic violence.

Officers said she had obvious head trauma and was bleeding.

Her 2-year-old granddaughter, who was with her at the time, was not hurt.

“We’re still in shock over what took place what happened, put the pieces together,” Rosario said.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said his office has found no record of domestic violence between the accused attacker and the victim, but he couldn’t specify their exact relationship.

“They’ve had a substantial relationship over a number of years,” Cruz said.

Rosario said Goncalves was a devoted mother and grandmother and had just dropped off her daughter at work.

“She was a very hardworking, independent, strong-minded woman, always looked out for her kids,” Rosario said. “Very loving, as you can see, the people here, neighbors, not only family but a lot of neighbors, friends are here as well.”

A suspect in the case, identified as 56-year-old Joao Correia, was arrested on Wednesday night, according to the district attorney’s office.

Officials said he is in critical condition at a hospital but it’s unclear why he is hospitalized.

Copyright 2022 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

