Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Warm trend continues, rain likely Saturday

14 First Alert
14 First Alert
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged into the 70s again on Thursday with sunny skies and a south breeze.   Skies will remain clear overnight Thursday into Friday morning.  Patchy fog may develop near sunrise around 7:00 am.  Clouds will begin to stream into the Tri-State on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring strong to severe storms to the southern plains.  Highs on Friday will again press into the low to mid 70s.   Mostly cloudy on Friday night as lows drop into the upper 50s.  A cold front will spread scattered showers across the area on Saturday morning.  Models are only yielding a half-inch of rain or less throughout the region.  Rain should exit by Saturday afternoon and skies will clear Saturday night.  Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s to near 70.   Sunny and pleasant weather returns Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 70s.  Slightly cooler Tuesday-Thursday with a chance of rain on Tuesday.  Highs will climb to near 70 and lows will drop into the upper 40s.  Normal high/low for this time of year is 62/41.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
Investigation concludes in Weinbach explosion
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs

Latest News

11/2 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
Brighter, Warmer
14 First Alert 11/3 at 11am
14 First Alert 11/3 at 11am
14 First Alert 11/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert 11/2 at 10pm
14 First Alert Forecast 11/2 4 p.m.
14 First Alert Forecast 11/2 4 p.m.