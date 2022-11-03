Warm trend continues, rain likely Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures surged into the 70s again on Thursday with sunny skies and a south breeze. Skies will remain clear overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Patchy fog may develop near sunrise around 7:00 am. Clouds will begin to stream into the Tri-State on Friday ahead of a storm system that will bring strong to severe storms to the southern plains. Highs on Friday will again press into the low to mid 70s. Mostly cloudy on Friday night as lows drop into the upper 50s. A cold front will spread scattered showers across the area on Saturday morning. Models are only yielding a half-inch of rain or less throughout the region. Rain should exit by Saturday afternoon and skies will clear Saturday night. Highs on Saturday will reach the upper 60s to near 70. Sunny and pleasant weather returns Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Slightly cooler Tuesday-Thursday with a chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will climb to near 70 and lows will drop into the upper 40s. Normal high/low for this time of year is 62/41.

