USI political science professor analyzes upcoming election

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 midterm elections are right around the corner, and 14 News has voters covered ahead of Election Day.

Dr. Matthew Hanka, associate professor of political science at the University of Southern Indiana, joined 14 News on Thursday to discuss the upcoming election, which is Tuesday.

Dr. Hanka will be with us on Election Night as well.

You can watch our interview with Dr. Hanka about the upcoming state election races in the video below:

