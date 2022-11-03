USI classes cancelled Thursday due to unexpected power outage

Birthday Club
Power outage cancels USI classes
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Southern Indiana is currently without power.

Due to a power outage on the west side of Vanderburgh County, all in-person classes have been cancelled for the rest of day Thursday.

Online classes will still be in session.

All jobs of employees and other essential university workers who work second shift have been cancelled.

Rice Library and the Rec Center will be closed for the rest of the evening and the Loft and C-Store are the only food options at this time.

Approximately 2,230 CenterPoint Energy customers are without power near North Saint Joseph Avenue and Wimberg Road.

