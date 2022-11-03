Birthday Club
Two vehicle accident on St. Joseph Avenue and Allen Lane leads to injuries

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A two vehicle crash on southbound Saint Joseph Avenue and Allens Lane left one passenger with serious injuries.

Southbound Saint Joseph traffic is being diverted at Allens Lane.  

According to officials, the two vehicle accident led to one of the people involved had serious injuries.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says that a Dodge SUV rear-ended a silver Hyundai SUV that was stopped at a stop light at Allens Lane on southbound Saint Joseph Avenue.

Officials say both drivers have been transported to the hospital.

The driver of the SUV that rear ended the Hyundai has critical injuries.

