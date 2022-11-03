Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim...
South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)(DC Bureau)
By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
Investigation concludes in Weinbach explosion
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs

Latest News

Early voting starts today in Kentucky
Early voting starts Thursday in Kentucky
Early voting starts today in Kentucky
Early voting starts today in Kentucky
Daviess Polling Locations
Owensboro residents voice concerns over polling locations
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race
Former Owensboro judge removed for misconduct withdraws from election race
The door of the South Dakota State Auditor's office.
Meet the Candidates: South Dakota State Auditor