Senator Mike Braun attends Vanderburgh Co. rally

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just days until Election Day, Indiana State Senator Mike Braun made a stop in Vanderburgh County.

He attended a rally in Evansville to encourage people to cast their ballots.

Braun spoke alongside both local and state-wide candidates.

He says given how hard Americans are finding it to make ends meet, it’s important to get out and vote next Tuesday.

