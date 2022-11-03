Birthday Club
Senator Mike Braun attends Vanderburgh Co. rally

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just days until Election Day, Indiana State Senator Mike Braun made a stop in Vanderburgh County.

He attended a rally in Evansville to encourage people to cast their ballots.

Braun spoke alongside both local and state-wide candidates.

He says given how hard Americans are finding it to make ends meet, it’s important to get out and vote next Tuesday.

