Senator Mike Braun attends Vanderburgh Co. rally
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With just days until Election Day, Indiana State Senator Mike Braun made a stop in Vanderburgh County.
He attended a rally in Evansville to encourage people to cast their ballots.
Braun spoke alongside both local and state-wide candidates.
He says given how hard Americans are finding it to make ends meet, it’s important to get out and vote next Tuesday.
