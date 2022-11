EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The River Kitty Cat Cafe will reopen the cat lounge on Tuesday.

The cafe made the announcement on the business’s Facebook page.

This comes after officials reported an illness that was spreading between the cats.

In the meantime, patrons can still walk in, get coffee and see the cats from the cafe until Tuesday.

