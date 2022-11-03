Owensboro Red Devils set to take on Sunrise School Spirit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit is heading into the last rally of the 2022 season.

We are paying a visit to Owensboro High School on Friday morning.

Carmi White County currently leads the charge with 50,165 pounds of food, while Hopkins County Central is in second place.

We are ready to see what the Red Devils have for us on 14 News Sunrise starting Friday at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.