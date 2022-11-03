Birthday Club
Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas

Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit.

The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas.

A night show of lights is running all the way through December.

Officials say the show starts November 18 and runs each night from 5-9 p.m.

Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas
