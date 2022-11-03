Owensboro getting ready for Hometown Christmas

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are hard at work making sure that Smothers Park is in the holiday spirit.

The City of Owensboro posted images on its Facebook page showing crews setting lights up for Hometown Christmas.

A night show of lights is running all the way through December.

Officials say the show starts November 18 and runs each night from 5-9 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.