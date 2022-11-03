Birthday Club
Morgan Myles wins her knockout round on ‘The Voice’
By Tanner Holbrook
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NBC’s ‘The Voice’ held intense knockout rounds this week. One of those performances was by Morgan Myles.

She won her knockout versus Orlando Mendez and Chello.

The Nashville-based singer frequently comes up to Evansville to perform at venues.

We caught up with her after her knockout round. She says it’s really an emotional process.

Morgan says those knockouts were taped back in August. Now, she has live shows to prepare for in just a few weeks.

You can catch Morgan Myles on the Voice right here on WFIE.

