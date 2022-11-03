Birthday Club
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu confirmation in Illinois

By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mesker Park Zoo has brought the penguins and all other birds inside to help prevent the avian flu.

Zoo leaders say a case of avian flu was just confirmed in southern Illinois.

There are no cases at Mesker Park at this time.

The penguins were pulled from their usual habitat out of an abundance of caution.

This isn’t the first time this year the penguins have been moved.

The penguins were taken indoors in April.

Erik Beck, the executive director of the zoo, says the avian flu is extremely contagious and could be deadly to animals.

“We’ve been kind of waiting for this, but it’s the fall season and the migration patterns of wild birds have brought the avian flu back into our area,” says Beck. “We just reported recently a positive pelican in southern Illinois”

It is unclear at this time when the birds will return back outdoors for the public to enjoy.

