Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

McDonald’s debuts ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ limited-edition Happy Meal

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Ahead of the “Black Panther” sequel, McDonald’s is offering a special Happy Meal to celebrate the film.

The fast-food chain announced that it is currently selling a Happy Meal inspired by Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

“The first ‘Black Panther’ movie inspired a new generation of Marvel lovers – and that’s because of the powerful story it told, brought to life by an incredibly talented cast,” said Jennifer Healan, VP of U.S. Marketing, Brand Content and Engagement at McDonald’s.

At participating restaurants, while supplies last, the meal will include one of 10 “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” superhero toys based on the characters from the movie.

McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" Happy Meal.(McDonald’s)

McDonald’s has also changed the Happy Meal box design to match the Black Panther’s uniform.

“We’re excited to bring that experience to our restaurants and help fans see and celebrate their inner hero with this new Happy Meal – because seeing is believing,” Healan said.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is set to debut in theaters on Nov. 11.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
Investigation concludes in Weinbach explosion
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs

Latest News

wayne breakfield
‘It was a miracle’: Farmer saved after being buried under soybeans in grain bin
Senator Mike Braun attends Vanderburgh Co. rally
Senator Mike Braun attends Vanderburgh Co. rally
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu confirmation in Illinois
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu confirmation in Illinois
A total lunar eclipse is expected sometime next week.
Timetable for Nov. 8 lunar eclipse
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu confirmation in Illinois
Mesker Park Zoo moves birds indoors after avian flu confirmation in Illinois