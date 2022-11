EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Former WFIE anchor Larry Smith died in New Albany on Wednesday.

Those who remember the Marcia Yockey era will remember Larry.

Smith worked at WFIE in the 1970′s and 80′s and was affectionately called “Snuffy.”

He was 78 years old.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.