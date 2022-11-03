Early voting starts today in Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Early voting in Kentucky starts today. You have until Saturday to cast your ballot early.

In Henderson, the Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center will be open for voters. That’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Voters in Owensboro can head to the Owensboro Christian Church. Their hours are also 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A total of 12 voting centers will be open on Election Day, which is Tuesday.

