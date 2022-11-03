Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Early voting starts today in Kentucky

Early voting starts today in Kentucky
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Early voting in Kentucky starts today. You have until Saturday to cast your ballot early.

In Henderson, the Chase Fulcher Archery Training Center will be open for voters. That’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

Voters in Owensboro can head to the Owensboro Christian Church. Their hours are also 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.

A total of 12 voting centers will be open on Election Day, which is Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Remains found in McLean County believed to be missing Evansville woman
Investigation concludes in Weinbach explosion
Authorities rule fatal Weinbach Ave. house explosion ‘accidental’
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Outdoor ice rink opening soon in Boonville
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
$50k Powerball ticket sold at Evansville gas station, jackpot still up for grabs

Latest News

Early voting starts today in Kentucky
Early voting starts today in Kentucky
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library
Former WFIE anchor Larry Smith passes away
Former WFIE anchor Larry Smith passes away