Community members push for new Diversion Center, County Council tables the issue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In Vanderburgh County, funding for a new diversion center was tabled by the County Council on Wednesday.

Some members of “Congregations Acting for Justice and Empowerment,” or “CAJE” took to the podium, urging for $500,000 to be granted to a new Diversion Center.

One woman who spoke on behalf of the project was quoted saying, “You take someone in who’s having a bad night, who is a substance abuse person, and it weighs the system. It weighs the person. It weighs the family, and we believe we can short circuit that.”

They were upset to find that the council tabled the funding, stopping the project in its tracks until the project vote in December.

CAJE says the project can send shockwaves of benefit throughout the community, keeping people out of jail or hospitals, ultimately saving taxpayer money.

One of the 2023 Co-Presidents of CAJE, Mike Scavuzzo, has been working toward getting the project in the limelight since he saw it implemented in San Antonio in 2016.

He says if done correctly, and with haste, it can actually turn a revenue for the county.

“If you do it right now, and you only reduce your population by one percent, you will save the taxpayers of this county $100,000 a year.”

Not only do they say it makes financial sense, they say morally, it’s the correct thing to do.

Tom Bogenschutz is on the Jail Diversion Steering Committee, and he knows the impact this program could have, after seeing people struggling with mental health or addiction issues firsthand.

“We’re talking people here. People that we can really make a difference in their lives,” says Bogenschutz, “and I think we have to look at how we prioritize our people.”

After pitching it at the meeting, the County Council tabled the funding, opting to wait on the vote until the December meeting, upsetting CAJE and others who wanted to see the project get moved forward right away.

County Council President John Montrastelle says he told them he was actually in favor of the project, but it’s more complicated than that.

“We have approved 32-plus million dollars, and these are all the projects that the 32-plus million dollars is going towards,” said Montrastelle, as he pointed at their laundry list of projects they’ve funded.

Montrastelle says the reason the funding was tabled was because not every council member was present, and they all wanted to vote on it.

He says what concerned him was how the project presenters acted, getting aggressive and berating the council.

“It was unfortunate that they had to come to us like that,” says Montrastelle. “They didn’t do themselves any good, they really didn’t.”

Members of CAJE say they were just looking to get their point across.

“The building’s been ready since 2019,” says Reverend Sam Buehrer, 2023 CAJE Co-President, “three years ago, there was a study done. Why do you need to do additional studies on something that’s already been concluded?”

Montrastelle chalked it up to a misunderstanding, and misplaced passion.

He says the council has allotted millions of dollars to multiple projects for the betterment of the county, and he understands what a great resource the center could be.

However, he says coming in and trying to strong-arm him and rest of the council is not the correct approach.

He’s urging patience as the council works to do what he says is their due diligence.

On the other side, members of CAJE say they don’t want to allow councilmembers to continue delaying the funding. They say it’s the fourth time the funding has been tabled.

In response, Montrastelle says he’s told them before that they will be holding all nonprofit project until the end.

Members of CAJE say they did their own studies for the project, and urged Montrastelle and the council to review them

When asking Montrastelle about the study, and he says he hasn’t seen it, but would gladly review it if somebody could present it.

Because the funding was tabled, CAJE will get another chance to pitch the diversion center on the last Wednesday in November, and the council will vote on the first Wednesday in December.

These funds are all coming out of American Rescue Plan funds, awarded to Vanderburgh County for COVID relief in 2021.

