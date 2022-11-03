Car crashes into Union Co. Public Library

Morganfield, Ky. (WFIE) - We are working to learn more after a car went into the Union County Public Library in Morganfield.

A tarp is now covering where the car went in at.

Library officials say the Morganfield library will be closed due to the crash.

We’ve reached out to authorities for more information.

We’ll update you when more information is made available.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.