Brighter, Warmer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and mild as high temps remain well above normal in the upper 70s. The record high is 81-degrees set in 1987. Tonight, clear and not as cool with lows in the mid-50s.

Friday, sunny to mostly sunny and mild as high temps remain above normal in the upper 70s. Friday night, partly cloudy with lows temps only dipping into the lower 60s.

Saturday, windy with showers and isolated thunderstorms likely. Cooler high temps in the mid to upper 60s as southerly winds gust 30-35 miles an hour. The severe weather threat is low; however, a wind advisory is possible.

