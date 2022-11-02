Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

What can prospective home buyers expect?

Newscast recording
By A’Leeyah Ponder
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to local realtors, the housing market interest rate is hovering around 7%, the highest its been in about 20 years.

President of Mortgage Masters of Indiana, Aaron Cashmer says inflation hikes up mortgage interest rates.

“To the point where we’re still seeing houses are affordable to purchase, alright they’re just less affordable than they were a year ago,” said Cahsmer.

Although home owners saw an influx in the mortgage payments, Cashmer says owning a home is more affordable compared to higher rent payments.

“Again there’s still affordability options out there for people looking to become home owners that don’t own a home, for first time home buyers that are still looking to purchase, the home purchasing market is still stable and strong,” said Cashmer.

Realtors say with the state of the housing market prospective home owners should look to “marry the home and date the interest rate”. Officials say locking in on a home at 7% could pose beneficial if you’re willing to wait a few years to get a lower interest rate.

They say home ownership is the best way to build wealth in this country. So, although interest rates are increasing, the value of homes is consistently increasing also.

Realtors say if you are in the market for a home, you should speak with a professional realtor, a lender and start looking to see if there are houses in the market they like.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dead body found in Henderson
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Britney Bell
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers

Latest News

Gayla Cakes follow
Evansville bakery remains open after increased sales
New UE campus housing coming
Business owners near UE are excited about new student housing coming
Next week's elections will determine Henderson's new mayor, since term limits mean the current...
Henderson mayor reaches term limit this year
Owensboro Music Business Expo sets date for first event
Owensboro Music Business Expo sets date for first event