Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is being sued by one man’s family for his death two years ago.

The officer-involved shooting happened just off Cherry Street near the American Legion.

Sentencing for the Parkland school shooter is set to take place Wednesday.

The jury spared Nikolas Cruz from the death penalty last month.

Pfizer is seeking approval from the FDA on a RSV vaccine for newborns.

If approved, it would be the first vaccine for the virus.

If you haven’t bought a Powerball ticket yet, now’s the time to do so.

The drawing for the $1.2 billion jackpot is set for Wednesday night!

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
Warrick Co. man arrested on child molestation charges
28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
RSV cases surging in adults
RSV cases surging in adults

Latest News

GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree
GFD: One person hospitalized after crashing into tree
16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
16-year-old accepts plea deal in 2021 Evansville murder case
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say
Man connected to Flora, Ill. death investigation on the run, police say