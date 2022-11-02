What to expect in Vanderburgh Co. for voting early

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 2022 Midterm Election Day is less than a week away, and many Vanderburgh County voters are already casting their ballots.

According to Clerk of the Circuit Court, Carla Hayden, about 9,000 people have already voted at early voting locations in the county.

She says over 4,000 people returned their ballot by mail, and once all mailed ballots are returned a total of 5,000 people would’ve voted by mail.

Monday, Nov. 7, is the last day to vote early and voters who’ve stopped by the polls on Wednesday say they’re experiencing more ease voting early instead of waiting until Election Day.

“It makes it so that more people can get out and take part of the process,” Vanderburgh County early voter resident, Matthew Smith. “So you know if everybody could get the time off to vote on Election Day and if we had 20,000 booths that were open where everyone could vote conveniently then on Election Day that’d be great, but since we don’t its way more convenient to roll in here real quick and knock it out.”

Hayden says voters that plan to cast their ballot before election day should be aware of the rules that’ll be enforced by voting experts, like ensuring that you have valid photo identification.

“Make sure that they have their government issued photo I.D. by the federal government, or by the state of Indiana,” said Hayden. “Things such as a drivers license a photo I.D. card, passports, things like that. Military I-D’s all of those will work.”

Hayden says I.D.’s from other states are not considered a valid form of identification to vote. She also says there is no electioneering allowed on voting location property or within 50 ft.

There are 22 voting locations around the county, and any Vanderburgh co. voter can go to any of those locations and vote.

Click here to find your nearest polling locations.

