Unseasonably warm and dry through Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -High temperatures surged about 10 degrees warmer than average on Wednesday. Warm air will remain over the Tri-State for the next 5-7 days. Mostly sunny skies on the way for Thursday with afternoon highs in the middle 70s. Friday will finish out the week with highs in the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies. A cold front will trigger showers and a few thunderstorms over the weekend, mainly on Saturday. Despite the “cold” front, daily highs will remain above the normal lower 60s that we would expect this time of the year. Other than Saturday’s rain, the forecast will be dry until late next week.

