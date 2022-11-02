Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tecumseh volleyball makes first state title appearance

Fourth Braves program to make it to the IHSAA state finals this year
Newscast recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another Tecumseh High School athletic program is making an appearance in the state finals.

The Braves volleyball team gets their moment in the spotlight as they compete in the Class 1A state championship Saturday, following their 3-0 sweep over Indianapolis Lutheran in their semi-state match.

This will be the Tecumseh volleyball program’s first state appearance.

“It’s been our team chemistry,” said head coach Katie Johnson. “They just gel so well together, they’re friends on and off the court, they pick each other up when they get down, and they all just keep working.”

“We do this thing called Secret Pals. The coach assigns you to one person, but the person doesn’t know it’s you,” said junior Emily Hall. “Then you get them a gift every day and they find out on Friday that it’s you. We’ve all been close, we all get along, we’re all best friends like a family.”

Coach Johnson is in her 17th year at the helm of the program. For the past three seasons, she has led the Braves to three consecutive undefeated seasons against Pocket Athletic Conference opponents.

Johnson noted that many of the athletes already have experience competing in a state championship this year in either softball or basketball, so she knows they have the champion mentality.

The Lady Braves will take on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 11 a.m. EST at Worthen Arena on the Ball State University campus.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Elza Kolle
KSP: Missing Evansville woman’s son found alive on riverbank after they crashed
Dead body found in Henderson
Update: Man found dead in yard was shot, name released
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Britney Bell
Evansville woman charged with child neglect
Dispatch: Reports of plane crash at Helfrich Hills Golf Course
UPDATE: Document reveals names of Helfrich Golf Course plane crash passengers

Latest News

Neighbors, Hamner receive honors after Memorial girls soccer state win
A pair of Memorial girls soccer seniors receive honors following IHSAA 2A state championship
Don Mattingly on MLB to Evansville
Don Mattingly comments on potential MLB game at Bosse Field
Neighbors, Hamner receive honors after Memorial girls soccer state win
Neighbors, Hamner receive honors after Memorial girls soccer state win
Tecumseh volleyball makes first state title appearance
Tecumseh volleyball makes first state title appearance