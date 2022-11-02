Tecumseh volleyball makes first state title appearance

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Another Tecumseh High School athletic program is making an appearance in the state finals.

The Braves volleyball team gets their moment in the spotlight as they compete in the Class 1A state championship Saturday, following their 3-0 sweep over Indianapolis Lutheran in their semi-state match.

This will be the Tecumseh volleyball program’s first state appearance.

“It’s been our team chemistry,” said head coach Katie Johnson. “They just gel so well together, they’re friends on and off the court, they pick each other up when they get down, and they all just keep working.”

“We do this thing called Secret Pals. The coach assigns you to one person, but the person doesn’t know it’s you,” said junior Emily Hall. “Then you get them a gift every day and they find out on Friday that it’s you. We’ve all been close, we all get along, we’re all best friends like a family.”

Coach Johnson is in her 17th year at the helm of the program. For the past three seasons, she has led the Braves to three consecutive undefeated seasons against Pocket Athletic Conference opponents.

Johnson noted that many of the athletes already have experience competing in a state championship this year in either softball or basketball, so she knows they have the champion mentality.

The Lady Braves will take on Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian at 11 a.m. EST at Worthen Arena on the Ball State University campus.

