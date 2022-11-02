A pair of Memorial girls soccer seniors receive honors following IHSAA 2A state championship

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After successfully defending their IHSAA 2A state championship title, a pair of Memorial girls soccer seniors are being recognized for their talents on the pitch.

Top Drawer Soccer chose both Kennedy Neighbors and head girls soccer coach Angie Lensing to represent the Tri-State in the 2022 All-American game.

43 high school girls soccer players and six coaches from across the country were invited to take part in the 10th annual All-American game set for December 10, 2022 in Panama City Beach, FL.

Also, MaxPreps nominated Ella Hamner as one of their Indiana High School Athlete of the Week nominees for scoring three goals in an IHSAA Final.

Hamner ties the IHSAA record for most goals in a State Final.

Neighbors is committed to play soccer at Indiana University and Hamner is committed to the University of Evansville women’s soccer program.

